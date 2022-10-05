You could have an Amazon credit but you better act fast!

SEATTLE – Many people have an Amazon credit that is about to expire and they don't even know it!

A 2013 court case dealing with collusion between Apple and five major publishers over the price of e-books resulted in customers receiving a credit. Retailers like Amazon and even Barnes & Noble were required to credit the accounts of some customers.

The settlement applies to certain e-book purchases between April 2010 and May 2012. Attorneys believe millions of customers are owed the credit, which ABC News reported could be up to $6.93 per book.

Amazon's deadline to receive the credit is Saturday.

Amazon customers should sign in to their account and check for the credit. The company said customers who qualify have already had credits calculated and it will be applied to purchases made before Saturday night. The credit applied to the purchase will appear as a gift card in the order summary at checkout.

Click HERE to go to the Amazon website where you can log in. Click HERE for more FAQs related to this.

