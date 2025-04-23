80°
YMCA of the Capital Area announces Sean Elliott as new president and CEO

1 hour 59 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, April 23 2025 Apr 23, 2025 April 23, 2025 3:24 PM April 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The YMCA of the Capital Area announced Sean Elliott as the new president and CEO on Wednesday. 

Elliott will be taking the position left behind by Christian Engle, who accepted a CEO position with Suncoast YMCA. 

The organizations said Elliott has YMCA experience in Philadelphia and Green Bay during his 25-year career with the Y. 

His official start date is May 27, 2025. 

