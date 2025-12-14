45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wreaths Across America holds ceremonies at several cemeteries across Louisiana honoring veterans

1 hour 22 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, December 14 2025 Dec 14, 2025 December 14, 2025 10:41 AM December 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Wreaths Across America held ceremonies at several cemeteries across Louisiana on Saturday to remember and honor veterans through the laying of Rememberance wreaths.

The ceremonies included the placement of wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying each veteran's name aloud.

Ceremonies took place at several locations across the state, including the Louisiana National Cemetery, Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, and Baton Rouge National Cemetery, with multiple organizations like the Girl Scouts, the Baton Rouge Young Marines, and the American Legion Honorguard Post #38, among others, honoring those who served our country. 

Trending News

Wreaths Across America's mission is to remember fallen heroes, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days