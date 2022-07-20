84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wounded Congressman Scalise sends Father's Day message

5 years 1 month 1 day ago Sunday, June 18 2017 Jun 18, 2017 June 18, 2017 5:56 PM June 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Twitter
WASHINGTON - The congressman grievously wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice is delivering a Father's Day message through his Twitter account.
  
The message from congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana on Sunday says: "Steve's greatest joy is being a father to Madison and Harrison, and a husband to Jennifer. This Father's Day has special meaning for the Scalise Family, and they send their best wishes to every family, especially the dads. Take the time to be close to the ones you love."
  
The message thanks the many people for their prayers, support and outpouring of love. It includes photos of Scalise and his family.
  
The House majority whip remains in serious condition at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. He has undergone several surgeries since Wednesday's shooting.
Click HERE to read more on Scalise's condition as he recovers from the shooting.

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days