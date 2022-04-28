71°
Workers of Hawaii agency that sent false alert seen sleeping
HONOLULU (AP) - An employee of the Hawaii agency that mistakenly sent cellphone and broadcast alerts about an imminent missile attack earlier this year says he saw staff members watching movies or TV on the job.
The worker wrote an email to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's administrator saying another staffer witnessed all three people on duty asleep.
The email was dated Jan. 14, the day after the alert went out. The employee's name wasn't released.
The email was included in hundreds of documents released to the media under open-records requests.
The same employee complained that managers failed to heed calls for a way to cancel missile alerts.
A different agency worker mistakenly sent the warning that a ballistic missile was heading to the islands.
