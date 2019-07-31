Work release inmate assigned to concrete job found dead at Heck plant

BATON ROUGE – A work-release inmate was found dead at his job Wednesday – a concrete plant owned by Heck Industries.

Sheriff’s deputies said other concrete workers found George Merritte, 50, unresponsive in a chair located in the break room of the facility. The employee called 911, and began CPR. Merritte could not be revived, the sheriff’s office said.

Merritte was a work release inmate assigned to Louisiana Workforce. He was working at the facility on Adams Road.

The sheriff's office handled the investigation since it involved a work release inmate.

An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

Court records show Merritte was in jail on robbery charges.

