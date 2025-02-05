80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woodlawn High student allegedly tried to hide gun in wheelchair cushion

49 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, February 05 2025 Feb 5, 2025 February 05, 2025 4:03 PM February 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A student at Woodlawn High School was caught trying to bring a gun through school metal detectors by hiding it in the cushion of his wheelchair on Wednesday, officials said.

Kevin Evans III, 17, was booked for illegal carrying of a firearm, carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property and having a firearm in a firearm free zone.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the gun, a Glock 17 9MM, had an extended magazine with approximately 23 rounds. EBRSO said the student stated that he had been threatened since being shot previously and no threats were made specific to this incident. 

Authorities detained the student after they received an anonymous tip that the student had a gun. East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent LaMont Cole noted that there is no difference in the metal detector policy whether a student is abled or disabled.

Trending News

The district is in the process of upgrading to artificial intelligence-powered detectors that can detect a weapon inside a cushion. These are commonly used in hospitals and airports. The district has invested more than $300,000 into the machines.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days