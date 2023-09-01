Woodlawn High School hires new principal

98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, September 01 2023
BATON ROUGE - Woodlawn High School appointed their new principal Michael Hilton III today, as his appointment goes into effect September 11.

Hilton, the 2023 Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year, earned both his bachelor's and master's degree from LSU and began his career as a substitute teacher in East Baton Rouge.

"Michael Hilton III embodies the qualities of an exceptional educational leader," Dr. Sito Narcisse, superintendent of East Baton Rouge Schools, said. "His passion for education, commitment to student growth, and innovative approach make him the perfect fit to lead Woodlawn High School. I have no doubt that under his guidance, the school will continue to thrive," Narcisse said.

