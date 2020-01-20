38°
Woman wanted in fatal Texas stabbing arrested in Louisiana

54 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 January 20, 2020 5:22 AM January 20, 2020 in News
By: Associated Press
Leah Franklin Photo: KTBS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Arlington said Sunday that a woman wanted in the fatal Jan. 11 stabbing of a man has been arrested in Louisiana.

An Arlington police news release said Leah Franklin, 31, was arrested Saturday by U.S. marshals in Shreveport, Louisiana, on a murder warrant in the death of Antonio Merle.

Texas court records do not show that Franklin, who is jailed pending extradition, has been formally charged and Caddo Parish, Louisiana, jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Police sais Merle was found with stab wounds about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 and died later at a hospital.

