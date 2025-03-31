80°
Woman wanted for cashing fraudulent check at North Foster Drive money services business
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a woman accused of cashing a fraudulent check worth more than $7,000.
Police said that the woman entered a North Foster Drive money services business on the 1500 block of the street and negotiated a fraudulent check for $7,673.34.
Police did not say what business the woman allegedly cashed the check at, but Cash Cow, a payday loans business, is located at 1539 North Foster.
