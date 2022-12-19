Woman pointed gun at cops, led officers on multi-parish chase into Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - An extensive chase starting west of the Mississippi River Tuesday afternoon came to an end in Baton Rouge.

DOTD video showed a trail of police units chasing the driver down Highway 190 and over the old bridge. Police used spike strips during the pursuit, and the suspect vehicle's wheels were seemingly stripped down to the rim as it made its way into East Baton Rouge.

A West Baton Rouge official said the driver, later identified as 50-year-old Yolanda Long of Alexandria, seemed to have "mental issues." Police said the chase began after Long pointed a gun at officers. She reportedly aimed the weapon at officers again during the course of the pursuit.

Shortly after crossing into Baton Rouge, the pursuit ended when Long's vehicle crashed on US 61.

Police activity blocking the roadway US 61 at Scenic. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/vydCip7699 — Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) February 12, 2019

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said Livonia police were leading the pursuit.

Long was booked into the Point Coupee Parish Jail on multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated flight from officers, aggravated assault with a firearm, and reckless operation of a vehicle.