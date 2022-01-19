Woman pleads guilty to third DWI and fatal accident from March 2020

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A woman who has been arrested for five DWIs admitted she was driving drunk when she caused a fatal accident in March 2020.

District Attorney Ricky Babin said 46-year-old Latasha Hicks pled guilty to her third DWI offense and vehicular homicide Wednesday.

According to State Police, Hicks crossed the centerline while driving along Highway 70 in Belle Rose, swerved into the opposing lane and collided with Brian Gros' Jr.'s pickup truck.

Hicks had been arrested four prior times for DWI at the time she slammed into Gros' truck in March. According to investigators, she was more than two times over the legal limit of .08 when she caused the wreck. Crash reports indicate her blood alcohol was a .190.

Hicks faces up to 30 years in state prison and remains out on bond.