Woman arrested in 2022 Christmas Day stabbing

1 hour 49 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2024 Jun 11, 2024 June 11, 2024 8:37 PM June 11, 2024
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Tuesday for a stabbing that happened on Christmas Day in 2022. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Angelique Block was involved in a verbal fight with another woman on Dec. 25, 2022. Officers said Block grabbed a sharp object and stabbed the victim in their chest. 

Block was arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted second-degree murder. 

