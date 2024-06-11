Woman arrested in 2022 Christmas Day stabbing

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Tuesday for a stabbing that happened on Christmas Day in 2022.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Angelique Block was involved in a verbal fight with another woman on Dec. 25, 2022. Officers said Block grabbed a sharp object and stabbed the victim in their chest.

Block was arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted second-degree murder.