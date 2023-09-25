Woman arrested, accused of setting massive fire that caused more than $4M worth of damage in Rapides and Vernon parishes

Photo: Planes dumping water on wildfire in Vernon Parish

RAPIDES PARISH - A woman was arrested Friday for intentionally setting wildfires that depleted 7,000 acres of land across Rapides and Vernon parishes.

According to Louisiana's Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Laura McLaughlin from Pitkin, La., started the fire in Rapides Parish on Aug. 24. Over days, the flames spread to Vernon Parish and ravaged 7,000 acres of timber and one home.

The LDAF says the fires burned for days and the flames took down more than $2 million worth of timber, combined with $2.7 million worth in suppression costs.

McLaughlin was booked on four counts of simple arson and one count of obstruction of justice. She is being held under a $25,000 bond.