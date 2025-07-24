Woman accused of handling money for human trafficking ring pleads guilty; sentenced to time served

Robert Gordon, Yawanna Spurlock, Reginald Gordon

BATON ROUGE — A woman accused of collecting payments for a human trafficking ring pleaded guilty Thursday in return for prosecutors dropping two criminal counts against her, court records show.

With credit for time served, Yawanna Spurlock has completed the two-year prison term imposed by 19th Judicial District Judge Colette Greggs. Greggs imposed an eight-year prison term but suspended all but two of it. Spurlock, 31, has been in jail since June 2023.

Police said Spurlock worked with two men still facing charges listed in a nine-count indictment. Robert Gordon, 35, is accused of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, two counts of human trafficking and four drug-related charges. Reginald Gordon, 33, is accused of conspiracy and three counts of human trafficking.

Robert Gordon and Reginald Gordon, who have the same home address in court records, are due in court Aug. 5.

State Police say that investigators went to a hospital in March 2023 after the staff there said they believed a patient was a victim of human trafficking. In June of that year, according to police, Reginald Gordon told Robert Gordon to pick up a woman recently discharged from a rehabilitation clinic and "ensure she is working."

Arrest documents say Spurlock was the person responsible for collecting payments from the trafficking ring's clients through an online app. Detectives said Spurlock was also ordered to recruit another woman for participation in the ring but was unsuccessful.

Spurlock will be on probation for five years and was also fined $2,500. Greggs told Spurlock to find fulltime work, enroll in school or engage in community service work.