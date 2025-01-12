Winter Storm Cora affects Baton Rouge flights

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of flights have been delayed nationwide due to Winter Storm Cora. Despite airlines saying the storm has passed the affects are still being felt at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

"They did it like 20 minutes before. They just sent out messages through text. Kind of last minute," a passenger Malik Pryear said.

Passengers departing from the airport using Delta and American Airlines say they are having a hard time getting to their destinations.

"I'm not from Baton Rouge, so three hours, and this airport is kind of tiny, I'm not excited about it," Pryear said.

Demarcus Alexander has been stuck at the airport for two days - trying to get back home in D.C. But has a layover in Atlanta.

"I was originally on the 6 a.m. flight yesterday. That flight got delayed to 8 a.m., 9 a.m., then 10:30 a.m., then 12:30 a.m. I just gave up. They rebooked me for 6 a.m. today, that flight was canceled last night. Then they put me on a 2:16 p.m. flight today. That flight has been delayed," he said.

A traveler who had a connecting flight to Charlotte, NC says she didn't understand why her flight would be canceled.

"They're saying ice and snow. I guess they had five inches and some ice too. But the high is 40 degrees today. So, I would think that it'd be melted," Cindy Horak said.

Pryear and Alexander both booked with Delta Airlines and said they had not received any reimbursement.

American Airlines representatives told WBRZ they have been 'running a normal operation in BTR'.

Delta issued a statement saying their operations in Atlanta and across the Southeast are recovering, and they are working to resume their "reliable service" this weekend.