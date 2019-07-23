79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wild video shows driver striking pedestrian, smashing into building on Burbank Drive

Tuesday, July 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a bizarre hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon on Burbank Drive.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Burbank near Seaboard.

According to Louisiana State Police, the driver of the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a pedestrian and several other vehicles in the parking lot. The driver then fled the scene, police say.

Video from a neighboring business shows the car striking a man beneath the building's overhang and taking out a brick support beam. Sources tell WBRZ the person struck was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Two teenagers were questioned by police, though it's unclear if either of them were behind the wheel.

