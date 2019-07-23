Latest Weather Blog
Wild video shows driver striking pedestrian, smashing into building on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a bizarre hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon on Burbank Drive.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Burbank near Seaboard.
According to Louisiana State Police, the driver of the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a pedestrian and several other vehicles in the parking lot. The driver then fled the scene, police say.
Video from a neighboring business shows the car striking a man beneath the building's overhang and taking out a brick support beam. Sources tell WBRZ the person struck was transported from the scene with minor injuries.
Here’s the crazy security footage of the car that struck a man, several vehicles and took out a support beam of a strip mall on Burbank Dr in Baton Rouge this afternoon. The man, who is a barber at the barbershop here, has minor injuries. #wbrz https://t.co/1CgDtJwSoG pic.twitter.com/omV0w6aAEl— Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) July 23, 2019
Two teenagers were questioned by police, though it's unclear if either of them were behind the wheel.
