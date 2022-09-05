Wild end, defeating loss in LSU's first game under Brian Kelly; Watch postgame news conference here

NEW ORLEANS- The LSU Tigers lost to Florida State in Brian Kelly's first game as head coach. Quarterback Jayden Daniels got off to a hot start rushing for 25 yards on the first play of the game.

Daniels ran for 71 yards in the first. Defensively the Tigers defensive struggled on 3rd down. But the Noles were constantly in the Tigers' backfield.

Star defensive tackle Mason Smith went out of the game in the first quarter after injuring himself celebrating after a play.

The Seminoles went ahead of LSU 7-3 on a flea flicker throw by Jordan Travis to Ontaria Wilson 39 yards out. LSU on the next possession had their field goal try blocked.

With 3 minutes left in the half wideout, Malik Nabers fumbles the punt, but likely for him the Tigers' defense held, and forced a turnover on downs.

Florida State outgained LSU 166 to 119 in the first half, as the Tigers only had 47 passing yards.

The second half wasn't much better, in the 3rd Florida State took a 10-3 lead on a 6-minute drive to start the half. On the following Noles possession, Travis found Wilson again, this time on a really nice 1 handed catch from 27 yards out. On that same play Tigers defensive end Ali Gaye hit Travis in the helmet. Gaye was ejected from the game.

The Tigers though come back and have their best drive of the game, and are finished off with a 1-yard rushing touchdown on 4th and goal by Noah Cain.

With Smith and Gaye out, LSU struggled to get any pressure on Travis to start the fourth quarter, and FSU had another long drive capped off by DJ Lundy 1 yard rushing TD.

LSU though would respond as Jayden Daniels finds wideout Jaray Jenkins for the 21-yard score to make it a 7-point game.

The Tiger defense forces their first 3 and out of the game... But Malik Nabers fumbles a punt for the second time in the game, but the Tigers' defense force a fumble on the goal line to get the offense a shot.

The offense drives 99 yards down the field as Daniels hits Jaray Jenkins to potentially tie the game as time expires. But the extra point is blocked and the Tigers fall 24-23.