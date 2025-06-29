Who's the Sickest Car, Truck and Bike show celebrates 20 summers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE— Who's the Sickest Car, Truck and Bike Show celebrates its 20th anniversary in Baton Rouge on Sunday with live music, food, giveaways and more.

The show will be at Florida Boulevard and 10th Street from 2-8 p.m.

Admission is free for all children under 14-years-old. For adults, general admission costs $20 upon arrival or $50 for VIP. There will be free parking. Those wanting to enter their cars in the show will need to pay $40, or $60 if you want your car to be judged.

Organizers ask attendees not to bring in any food or beverages, as vendors will be available throughout the event.

The show will feature live music from multiple artists, including Level Baby and Snug.

Anyone unable to make it in person can stream the event live through Maddgame Entertainment's YouTube page, MGE Network.