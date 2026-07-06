White Castle man celebrates victory against cancer with second line at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

BATON ROUGE — A man from White Castle celebrated his victory at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center following a battle with prostate cancer.

Carlos Allen of White Castle rang the bell at the cancer center surrounded by family and friends, signaling the end of his battle on July 1.

"What really went through my mind was how blessed I am," Allen said, explaining his surprise about how many people came out to celebrate his victory.

"That just shows that as a family, how we come together in times of good and bad. In times of celebration, in times just to get together. I know they had my back through all this."

Allen's care team, consisting of nurses and doctors, also showed up to help celebrate his journey, as he's been coming to the center daily for almost two months.

"They're like my secondary family. I come here every day, so I see them every day, so I got much love for them."

The celebration included a second line featuring a Mardi Gras Indian.