75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Which turkey will Trump pardon? Will it be Bread or Butter?

1 hour 40 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 November 26, 2019 10:27 AM November 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Which Thanksgiving turkey will earn a presidential pardon? Will it be Bread or Butter?
 
The White House is sponsoring an online contest to help President Donald Trump as he contemplates his role in the 30-year-old tradition of sparing the National Thanksgiving Turkey.
 
According to the White House, Bread is a 45-pound turkey who likes a cherry flavored soft drink called Cheerwine, bluegrass music and college basketball. Butter weighs 47 pounds and enjoys eating sweet potato fries, listening to bagpipes and watching NASCAR.
 
Trump will name the bird he’ll pardon Tuesday afternoon at the White House. Afterward, he’ll fly to Florida for a campaign rally and to spend Thanksgiving with his family.
 
President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days