Where to get sandbags in and around the capital area ahead of Francine landfall

18 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 September 09, 2024 1:42 PM September 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - With tropical weather looking to make landfall Wednesday, here's where to get sandbags to protect your home in and around the capital area. 

This story will be updated as more officials announced sandbagging operations. 

Bring your own shovels!

Assumption Parish

LSU Agriculture Center, 119 Robin Street, Napoleonville

East Baton Rouge Parish

Lovett Road Park back parking lot
Airline Highway Fairgrounds
Alsen Park
Cadillac Street Park
Doyles Bayou Park
Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park
Memorial Stadium
Flannery Road Park
13278 Airline Highway
1650 Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary

East Feliciana Parish

11947 Jackson Street
East Feliciana Parish Prison

Iberville Parish

5035 Iberville St.
Corner of Bayou Paul Ln. and Bayou Paul Rd.
2075 Hwy 30
32275 Hwy 75
Little Farms Rd.
10685 2nd St.
18125 Willow St.
15201 Depot St.
32535 Bowie St.
57660 Hwy 404
Lacroix Rd.
56930 CPL Herman Brown Jr. Street
59705 Bayou Rd.
25455 Hwy 1

Livingston Parish

Parking lot at Mayor Herbert Hoover and Government Street (behind Healing Place Church)
8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
34893 Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs
18656 Clio Street, Port Vincent
9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs
32280 Terry Street, Springfield
28284 LA-22, Killian
20368 Hwy 22, Maurepas
23634 Hwy 22, Maurepas

Pointe Coupee Parish

9081 Callaway Rd (LA Hwy 411), Maringouin
2950 La. 81, Lottie
1400 Major Parkway, New Roads
9636 Hwy 1(Morganza Hwy), New Roads
151 Sansone St, Morganza
6571 False River Rd (LA Hwy 1), Oscar
2667 LA Hwy 77, Livonia
4310 Park Street, Fordoche
3105 La Hwy 78, Livonia
12841 Hwy 416, Rougon
15859 Chenal Rd LA Hwy 414, Jarreau
22251 LA Hwy 418, Lettsworth
6456 LA Hwy 1, Innis
14275 LA Hwy 415 (Patin Dyke Rd), Ventress

St. Martin Parish

1035 Ruth Bridge Highway, Breaux Bridge
1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Rd., St. Martinville
2548 Cecilia Senior High School Road, Breaux Bridge
1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville
1860 Coteau Holmes Highway, St. Martinville
3257 Highway 70, Morgan City
1207 Highway 70, Pierre Part

St. Mary Parish

Patterson Waterworks Plant, for Patterson residents only
Bayou Vista Barn
Hanson Bard
Hebert-Washington Park
Four Corners Fire Station
Amelia under Hwy. 182 overpass
Baldwin Town Hall

Tangipahoa Parish

--8th Ward Fire Department on LA 445, 
--8th Ward Fire Station on LA 22 in Bedico,
--Ponchatoula East Station 4 at the corner of Sandhill Cemetery Road and LA 22,
--Ponchatoula West Station 3 on the corner of Morgan Drive and LA 22, 
--Husser Fire Station on LA 445,
—Natalbany Fire on LA 1064,
—Baptist Fire Station, 
—Wilmer Fire Station,
—Independence Fire Station,
—Loranger Fire Station, and 
—Kentwood Volunteer Fire Station on LA 38 East.

