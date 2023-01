Where to find sand and sandbags in the capital area amid severe Sunday storms

Here's where you can find sand and sandbags across the capital area: East Baton Rouge Parish - Airline Highway Fairgrounds - Alsen Park - Cadillac Street Park - Doyles Bayou Park - Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park Trending News North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

Flood warnings still in effect for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here - Lovett Road Park - Memorial Stadium - Flannery Road Park Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.