Where can you find the best crawfish in Baton Rouge? Competition this weekend to find out

By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - Have you ever wondered who has the best crawfish in the capital region? This Sunday, you can decide for yourself!

It's the annual Crawfete event hosted by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society.

"The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization composed of culinary professionals that aims to enrich the culinary culture of the Capital Area Community while raising funds for childhood nutrition initiatives, educational programs, and scholarships through food-themed event," according to the organization's website.

Participants will have the opportunity to try crawfish-inspired dishes from the area's top restaurants and crawfish boilers.

The event is Sunday, March 23rd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Perkins Rowe.

To purchase tickets and see participating restaurants, boilers and beverage vendors, click here.

2une In's Abigail Whitam is joining us live this morning with the Society President to preview the event.

