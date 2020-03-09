What to expect from the legislative session

BATON ROUGE - Monday, March 9th will be the start of an 85 day long legislative session.

More than 1,000 bills will be up for debate.

"Democrat Rep. Ted James said, " Number one issue outside of the budget will be tort reform. We have an insurance commissioner that is allowing widows to pay more, single moms to pay more and poor people to pay more"

Gov. John Bel Edwards also has a list of priorities that he will address.

The Louisiana governor said, " We also need to do things about the high cost of auto insurance."

Edwards will also debate about the spending proposals and a pay raise for teachers.

With the democratic governor going up against a predominately republican house and senate this will be a complex session.

" I think because of the numbers we have, the governor will want to work with us, but we want to work together. That's the only way we'll get changes here in Louisiana," says Republican Senator Franklin Foil.

" We have some things that we promised the people of Louisiana and I hope we can get past the partisan fighting that we've been in the last 4 years and just focus on moving Louisiana Forward," says Democrat Rep. Ted James.