Western Iberville Parish residents under boil advisory; Crescent Elementary closed until it's lifted

PLAQUEMINE — A boil water advisory was put in place for the western part of Iberville Parish on Monday.

According to the Iberville Parish Utility Department, Plaquemine residents in the Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System West are under advisory until the state health department's tests indicate no contamination in water supplies.

Crescent Elementary School was closed Monday after the advisory was issued. Students will work on remote learning assignments until the advisory is lifted, the school said.