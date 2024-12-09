Westbound I-10 near Tanger Outlets re-opened after hour-long shutdown

GONZALES - Traffic is flowing on Interstate 10 westbound near La. 30 in Gonzales after an hour-long shutdown Monday.

DoTD cameras showed a complete blockage near the Tanger Outlets around 3:30 p.m. Traffic was backed up past La. 44.

An hour later, the crash had been cleared and traffic was flowing normally.