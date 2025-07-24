West Feliciana Sheriff's Office calling for donated bikes, will be refurbished for annual giveaway

WEST FELICIANA - The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is welcoming donations of bikes in any condition to continue their annual bike giveaway. The bikes are sent to Angola, where they are fixed at the Louisiana State Penitentiary's toy shop.

The bikes can be rusted or sitting for years collecting dust, and West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman says that doesn't matter when it comes to donating.

"It really depends on the number of bikes we receive from folks who no longer need them. All of those bikes are refurbished, painted, cleaned up, and fixed to make them ready for presentation. Once we get the bikes back, we make arrangements to distribute them at Christmas time," the sheriff said.

The give-back program has been going on for decades. The inmates at Angola receive and repair over 60 bikes a year at their toy shop.

"Every community has a group of underprivileged families that have some needs at Christmas time. Our office, for many years, has seen that need and is looking for a way to give something back to the community," he said.

The drop-off location is 9946 West Feliciana Pkwy. For more information, you can contact the sheriff's office at (225) 635 - 3241.