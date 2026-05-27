West Fel. judges who restored custody to man accused of rape ordered to recuse themselves from trial

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Both judges in West Feliciana Parish were recused from presiding over a case involving rape allegations against a father.

District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla filed a motion to have Judges Sydney Picou Walker and Kathryn Jones recused in the case against Jacob Mansell, who was arrested in March for sexual battery and second-degree rape based on allegations from his 13-year-old daughter and a doctor's evaluation.

On Monday, Iberville Parish Judge Alvin Batiste recused both Walker and Jones.

D'Aquilla's motion said the judges will be called in as witnesses in the case, and "it would be impossible for both judges to act fairly and impartially."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit previously reported that after Mansell's rape arrest, Walker had rescinded a no-contact order with the victims on the same day that Jones awarded Mansell majority custody.

Officials say that an ad hoc judge will be placed in West Feliciana Parish for the trial.