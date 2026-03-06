West Baton Rouge Parish schools announce Teacher Job Fair

PORT ALLEN — Prospective teachers are invited to a Teacher Job Fair for West Baton Rouge Parish Schools on Tuesday, March 24.

The fair will be held at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

New hires for the 2026-2027 school year will receive a $1200 stipend.