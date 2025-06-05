84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish deputy fired after domestic violence arrest

2 hours 16 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, June 05 2025 Jun 5, 2025 June 05, 2025 6:58 PM June 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy lost her job after she was arrested on domestic violence charges Tuesday night. 

WBRSO said that former deputy 28-year-old Delicia Alfred was taken into custody by Baton Rouge Police officers and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for battery of a dating partner with child endangerment. 

Alfred, who had been a deputy since June 2021, was fired. 

Trending News

WBRZ has requested an affidavit of probable cause for Alfred, which will detail the specifics of the accused crime. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days