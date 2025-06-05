West Baton Rouge Parish deputy fired after domestic violence arrest

BATON ROUGE - A West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy lost her job after she was arrested on domestic violence charges Tuesday night.

WBRSO said that former deputy 28-year-old Delicia Alfred was taken into custody by Baton Rouge Police officers and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for battery of a dating partner with child endangerment.

Alfred, who had been a deputy since June 2021, was fired.

WBRZ has requested an affidavit of probable cause for Alfred, which will detail the specifics of the accused crime.