West Baton Rouge Parish deputy fired after domestic violence arrest
BATON ROUGE - A West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy lost her job after she was arrested on domestic violence charges Tuesday night.
WBRSO said that former deputy 28-year-old Delicia Alfred was taken into custody by Baton Rouge Police officers and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for battery of a dating partner with child endangerment.
Alfred, who had been a deputy since June 2021, was fired.
WBRZ has requested an affidavit of probable cause for Alfred, which will detail the specifics of the accused crime.
