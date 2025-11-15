63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish approves all tax renewals, including drainage tax

1 hour 37 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, November 15 2025 Nov 15, 2025 November 15, 2025 8:58 PM November 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge voters approved all tax renewals that were on the ballot Saturday, with all but three precincts reporting.

Notably, a tax to fund drainage projects passed; back in March, it lost in nearly 2/3rds of the parish's 30 precincts. It renews a 7.2-mill property tax and raises $5.9 million a year. 

Trending News

A Port Allen Police Department renewal, a library tax renewal and two school district renewals also passed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days