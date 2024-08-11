82°
West Baton Rouge Fire Department adding EMS services with $1.5M grant
PORT ALLEN - Changes are coming to the West Baton Rouge Fire Department since receiving $1.5 million in grant money.
The fire department is using the funds to add four ambulances, all with the necessary supplies and equipment to save lives.
Officials said Erwinville, Port Allen and Brusly/Addis will have each of their own stationed ambulance, making it faster and more convenient to get to those in need.
An opportunity for career growth is in the works for firefighters. They will be cross-trained as EMTS and paramedics. West Baton Rouge residents will not have to pay for this service. Insurances will be billed instead.
Acadian Ambulance will be a backup emergency transport for the station and continue to aid in non-emergency situations.
