Wednesday's Health Report: Pfizer recalls injected penicillin used to treat Syphilis in pregnant women

BATON ROUGE — A new recall of injected penicillin may put recent gains against Syphilis in pregnant women in jeopardy.

Drugmaker Pfizer is warning doctors that it expects to run low on supplies of Bicillin LA. That is the preferred antibiotic option for treating Syphilis during pregnancy.

Without treatment, Syphilis during pregnancy can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Pfizer's warning follows a recall of certain lots of 'Bicillin L-A' that were found to be contaminated with floating particles.

Pfizer says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled shots.