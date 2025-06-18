Wednesday's Health Report: New research connecting use of marijuana to heart problems

BATON ROUGE — A new study, in the medical journal “Heart,” is adding to research connecting marijuana and heart problems.

It shows people who use marijuana double their risk of dying from heart disease.

Researchers analyzed medical records of 200 million people between 19 and 59 years old.

They found people who use marijuana had a 29 percent higher risk for heart attacks and a 20 percent higher risk for stroke compared with non-users.

While more study may be needed some experts say it's time to re-think the potential harms marijuana use may cause, especially if heart disease is a concern.

Researchers say marijuana should be treated similarly to tobacco and are calling for more effective product warnings and education on risks.