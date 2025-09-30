Wednesday's Health Report: Identifying concussions in your student-athlete

BATON ROUGE — Young athletes are not always quick to recognize concussion symptoms, and some may even hide or downplay what they are feeling so they can keep playing.

"Normally, people will experience headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, sometimes some nausea, photosensitivity, meaning the light bothers them, the noises could bother them," Dr. Marie Schafer, a sports medicine specialist, said.

A concussion can happen after a hit to the head, a neck injury or even a whiplash injury, where the head is jolted but not hit. Doctors say that every concussion is unique. Symptoms vary, but kids may complain of not feeling right, they may be more irritable, forgetful or slow responding to questions. If a parent is concerned, it is important to remove a child from an activity right away to prevent further injury.

"It's important to remember with a concussion, most symptoms will show up in the first 24 hours, but it can take up to 72 hours after some type of head or neck injury for the symptoms to develop," Schafer said. "So, if your athlete, if your child, is experiencing any of the things, it's always better to say 'Hey, let's sit out right now.' Go seek some medical advice and then decide what to do next to determine is it, or is it not, a concussion."

A concussion is a traumatic brain injury and should never be taken lightly. A child should not return to their spot until they are symptom-free and cleared by a medical professional.