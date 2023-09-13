Wednesday PM Forecast: The humidity continues to fuel more storms

A cold front slid into the area on Wednesday, leading to the development of afternoon showers and storms. Although the front dissipates in the coming days, storm chances don’t necessarily go away.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The front continues to meander southward on Wednesday evening. Even so, the metro area will still be close enough to the boundary to see isolated thunderstorms into the evening hours. The rain coverage will gradually taper as midnight approaches, leaving us dry for the Thursday morning commute. We expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows near 73.

Thursday should be another partly sunny day. It will still be warm and muggy, so we still expect storm fuel to be present. We’re looking at a 30% rain coverage on Thursday with highs in the lower-90s.

Up Next: Storm chances will continue into the weekend as the Steam Machine keeps chugging away. Although specific rain chances bounce around from day to day, we expect a spotty to isolated storm coverage every day through the weekend. 90s will be a familiar theme for high temperatures, too.

However, another shot of dry air is set to arrive over the weekend which will help to eliminate storm chances. The humidity will also be dropping on Sunday. By early next week, the humidity will be at a more comfortable level.

The Tropics:

Hurricane Lee weakened to a high-end Category 2 storm on Wednesday afternoon. The storm is beginning its northward turn into cooler waters and will gradually weaken as it does so. Lee will pass west of Bermuda on Thursday and then near the coast of New England and southeast Canada on Friday and Saturday. High swells and dangerous surf are anticipated across the entire East Coast.

Lee is a very large storm with tropical storm force winds extending over 250 miles from the center. Although the center will pass west of Bermuda, residents will still be close enough to see tropical storm force winds. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Bermuda. In fact, Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches are now in place for portions of New England.

Hurricane Margot remains a hurricane in the central Atlantic as the storm continues to slow down. The storm will almost march in place through Saturday with no threat to land.

We are also watching another tropical wave west of the Cabo Verde Islands that is showing more signs of organization. As the system becomes more defined, a tropical depression is likely to form by the weekend. This storm is moving northwest at 10-15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

--Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

