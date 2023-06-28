Wednesday PM Forecast: Excessive Heat continues into Friday

EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY extended to Friday evening.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another day with extreme heat across the Capital Area. Temperatures climbed into the upper-90s today and tomorrow the heat will repeat. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for Thursday as heat index values are expected to be above 113° for several hours. Starting your Thursday with clear skies and muggy conditions. Temperatures will manage to dip into the mid-70s but quickly begin to climb as the sun rises. Daytime highs will top out in the upper-90s again. Some spots will hit 100° but everyone will be feeling 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperatures. Still just tracking spotty showers in the forecast. I am not ruling out rain completely, but less than 10% of the viewing area will catch a shower.

Up Next: Finally Friday, temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Daytime highs will top out near 100°. The string of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings is expected to continue into the weekend. This hot stretch will potentially provide some record breaking heat, not only in the afternoons but also for your morning lows. Average morning temperatures are the low-to-mid 70s, and typical afternoon highs are the low-90s. The heat is holding on well into the weekend. No day will be completely rain free, but showers will be hard to come by. Rain chances increase into your next workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Southwestern Atlantic Ocean:

A surface trough is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms

a few hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda. Upper-level winds

are marginally conducive for some slow development of this system

during the next few days while it moves generally northward at 5 to

10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.