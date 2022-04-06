Wednesday PM Forecast: cooler, drier air on the way

After a warm and muggy stretch, cooler and drier air will spill into the region overnight. Expect mainly clear skies and comfortable conditions through the weekend. Mornings may be just cool enough for a light jacket.

Next 24 Hours: A cold front will continue to advance south and east of the local area overnight. Northwesterly winds of 10-15mph will usher in much cooler temperatures with lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect skies to fully clear by dawn. A fresh air mass will welcome us into Thursday. Ongoing northerly breezes will allow much lower humidity and cooler highs in the low 70s.

Up Next: After a morning in the low to mid 40s, Friday will be the coolest afternoon of the forecast period with thermometers staying the upper 60s in some neighborhoods. Skies will be mainly clear and stay that way through Saturday. The weekend will begin chilly in the low 40s and some northern sections could even sneak into the upper 30s. Thermometers will rebound into the mid 70s by afternoon and even more on Sunday with high temperatures getting back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Some clouds will start to develop late in the weekend and early next week, but precipitation is not slated to return until at least Monday afternoon. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A cold front will be southeast of the area by morning. Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies with dew point temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s, eliminating moisture and the sticky feel. With the base of an upper level trough centered over the area on Friday, the coldest air aloft in place could prevent high temperatures from reaching the 70s! The coldest night of the extended forecast will follow with low temperatures in the low 40s and possibly upper 30s. At this time, frost is not expected as winds will remain in the 5-10mph range. If they slacken more, lower than expected temperatures could result in a few patches in southwest Mississippi. A surface high pressure system will set up over the area on Saturday continuing the clear and cool trend. An associated upper level ridge will build over the region on Sunday. In response, high temperatures will return to the 80s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with onshore flow from the Gulf of Mexico taking hold. With the moisture and a slow moving cold front setting up in Texas, a few showers and thunderstorms could be back by Monday evening. The front may not even reach the area until the middle of next week, if at all, potentially keeping unsettled weather around for a few days.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.