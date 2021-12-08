Wednesday AM Forecast: Fog and rain will clear up by late morning

Foggy and rainy to start Wednesday, but the sun will be out this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for south Louisiana through 10 a.m. this morning. Fog will be paired with on and off rain, and you may even run into a brief heavy downpour. Showers will be moving generally north to south all morning long. By 9 a.m. there will be some clearing and we should see some sunshine before noon. Skies will be partly cloudy for the rest of the day and temperatures this afternoon will approach 70 degrees. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-50s as clouds return.

Up Next: Thursday morning will start chilly with temperatures in the 50s. Then a warm front will come through from south to north. It will increase temperatures and humidity. A few isolated showers will pop up on Thursday afternoon across the area. Although showers will be around, temperatures on Thursday afternoon will be in the mid-70s. Overnight, temperatures will not cool very much as we wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s on Friday morning. After a warm start, Friday will be mostly dry with just a few isolated showers and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. The next cold front will come through on Saturday bringing widespread showers and storms. The timeline now looks like Saturday morning will be most active, and the evening hours will be clearing. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s for the second half of the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

