82°
Latest Weather Blog
Weather experts report snow in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT - Weather officials in Shreveport are reporting a light snow in the area.
A video by the National Weather Service in Shreveport was posted on social media this morning.
Here's the view outside our office in Shreveport this morning with the light snow falling. pic.twitter.com/UaoPkc8Dfu— NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) November 13, 2018
Trending News
WBRZ has weather updates for our area. Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension teen indicted for murder in girlfriend's killing, will be tried as...
-
Teenage family members followed school bus, threatened driver after 7-year-old was hit
-
Police pursuit early Thursday morning led to crash with 3 fatalities, deputies...
-
Implosion of Tangipahoa water well will cost $686k in repairs; investigation launched...
-
Metro Council approves nearly $1 million settlement to DOTD for damage caused...