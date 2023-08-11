82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Weather experts report snow in Shreveport

4 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 November 13, 2018 8:56 AM November 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KTBS

SHREVEPORT - Weather officials in Shreveport are reporting a light snow in the area.

A video by the National Weather Service in Shreveport was posted on social media this morning.

Trending News

 WBRZ has weather updates for our area. Click here for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days