WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon hosts 10th Annual Sylvia's Toys for Christmas

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's anchor Sylvia Weatherspoon partnered up with St. Vincent de Paul for her 10th annual Christmas toy drive on Saturday.

Nearly 400 children attended Sylvia's Toys for Christmas distribution day, each taking home wrapped gifts generously donated by people in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The event, sponsored by Chick-fil-A and Essential Credit Union, was created by Weatherspoon as a tribute to Trevor Sims, a child she reported on who died from cancer in 2013.

"There were so many incredible moments today, but I was most moved by the young child who, after seeing so many children who volunteered today, told me he wanted to be a volunteer too," Weatherspoon said.

Weatherspoon, joined by Bishop Michael Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Santa and an army of volunteers, spread Christmas cheer to hundreds of children as they passed along the gift of giving.