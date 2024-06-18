WBRZ names new general manager

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ on Tuesday introduced Andrew Shenkan as its new general manager. Shenkan previously held a sales management role at the station.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Shenkan back to the WBRZ family," said Jake Manship, chief executive officer of Manship Media. "Andrew's extensive experience and proven leadership in the broadcasting industry make him the perfect fit to lead our team and continue our commitment to delivering high-quality news and entertainment to our community."

Since April 2020, Shenkan has been vice president and general manager of WLEX-TV in Lexington, Kentucky. Prior to his time at WLEX, he spent 14 years in the same role at KATC-TV in Lafayette.

His career also includes stops at Diversified Communications and Blair Television, among others.

"I am honored to return to WBRZ and lead this incredible team," Shenkan said. "The station has a rich history and a bright future, and I look forward to working with everyone to build on our successes and take WBRZ to new heights.

"Baton Rouge has always held a special place in my heart, and I am excited to reconnect with the community and contribute to its growth," he said.

Shenkan has a bachelor's degree from Tulane and an MBA from Louisiana-Lafayette. He also studied at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and Medill School of Journalism. He serves on the board of the Rotary Club and is a multiple Paul Harris Fellow recipient.

"Andrew has a remarkable track record of success and a deep understanding of our industry," Manship Media board chairman Richard Manship said. "His return to WBRZ is a homecoming that we are all excited about. We are confident that under his leadership, WBRZ will continue to thrive and innovate."

Shenkan and his wife Nandi have three adult children: Kathryn, Drew, and Francesca.