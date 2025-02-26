WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Trooper accused of crashing into BRPD unit retires hours after crash

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana State Police captain who was taken into custody for DWI after she allegedly ran a red light and crashed into two other cars including a BRPD unit retired just hours after the crash happened.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit asked LSP about the employment status of 53-year-old Belinda Murphy, who was taken into custody Tuesday morning after she allegedly crashed into the other cars. LSP said Murphy retired Tuesday.

Murphy was initially placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the crash commenced. It was not immediately clear how long she was on that leave before seemingly deciding to retire.

Troopers who responded to the crash said Murphy displayed signs of impairment on the scene. She was taken into custody for DWI, vehicular negligent injuring and failure to obey traffic signals and was issued a summons.

Three people, including her, were taken to the hospital after the crash for moderate injuries.