76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ ELECTION RESULTS

55 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, November 05 2024 Nov 5, 2024 November 05, 2024 8:49 PM November 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Former President Donald Trump won Louisiana's eight electoral votes Tuesday. Also on the ballot were each of the state's six congressional seats and the mayor-president's race in East Baton Rouge Parish. For real-time results, click here. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days