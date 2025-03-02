64°
WBR fire officials working a fire at multi-family duplex building in Addis
ADDIS — The Addis Police Department and the West Baton Rouge Fire Department are working a fire at a multi-family duplex on Eudora Drive in Addis.
Officials say the fire started around 11 a.m.
No injuries have been reported. Eudora Drive is closed to through traffic at this time.
