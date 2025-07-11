Water bottle sold by Walmart recalled after multiple customers 'suffered permanent vision loss'

BATON ROUGE — A water bottle sold by Walmart has been recalled after multiple customers "suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye" by the bottle's lid.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the Ozark Trail 64-ounce stainless steel insulated water bottles sold by Walmart since 2017 have been the subject of several reports where people were injured when struck in the face by a lid forcefully ejected from these bottles upon opening.

At least two customers were permanently blinded, CPSC said.

While the bottles themselves are not labeled with a model number, the recalled bottles had the model number 83-662 on the product packaging.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and contact Walmart for a full refund. Consumers can bring the bottle to their nearest Walmart store for a refund," CPSC said.