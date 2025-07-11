Latest Weather Blog
Water bottle sold by Walmart recalled after multiple customers 'suffered permanent vision loss'
BATON ROUGE — A water bottle sold by Walmart has been recalled after multiple customers "suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye" by the bottle's lid.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the Ozark Trail 64-ounce stainless steel insulated water bottles sold by Walmart since 2017 have been the subject of several reports where people were injured when struck in the face by a lid forcefully ejected from these bottles upon opening.
At least two customers were permanently blinded, CPSC said.
While the bottles themselves are not labeled with a model number, the recalled bottles had the model number 83-662 on the product packaging.
Trending News
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and contact Walmart for a full refund. Consumers can bring the bottle to their nearest Walmart store for a refund," CPSC said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
United adds flights for LSU fans; one nonstop flight could get you...
-
WATCH: Louisiana crews join local officials in recovery efforts from central Texas...
-
Man who killed state trooper, relative by marriage avoids death sentence, receives...
-
Ready. Set. Hut! NFL player and Mayor's office hosting free football camp...
-
Former police chief weighs in as Killian considers shutting down police department...