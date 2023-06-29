98°
WATCH: Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team's trip to Omaha was full of memorable moments for the Tigers, but one of the best stories to come out of the Tigers' playoff run involved a missing DoorDash order and Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder.
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan shared the details, after a little hesitation, during a Q and A session at the original Raising Cane's in Baton Rouge on Thursday. Listen to what he had to say below.
