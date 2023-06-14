89°
WATCH: Tigers sent off to Omaha for first College World Series since 2017
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday morning, LSU Baseball was seen off to Omaha, where they will be playing in their first College World Series since 2017.
The sendoff was on WBRZ's YouTube channel here starting at 9 a.m. and on WBRZ Plus. Stream the celebration on demand in the player below.
