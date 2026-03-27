WATCH: Southern University celebrates Founders' Day with convocation, investiture for Chancellor Pierre

BATON ROUGE — Southern University is celebrating its Founders' Day on Friday, marking 146 years of the Baton Rouge HBCU with a convocation and an investiture honoring Chancellor John K. Pierre.

The convocation and investiture were held at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The ceremony at the Minidome coincides with Jag-A-Thon, the annual donor campaign calling for the community to invest in the school's student-athletes. This year, the school hopes to raise $250,000 during the in-person and virtual program.

Learn more about Jag-A-Thon here. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center.

Watch Pierre's investiture and the Founders' Day convocation here: